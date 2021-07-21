As anger mounts on the blue half of Merseyside regarding Everton’s suspected child sex abuser, it’s been reported that he has been moved to a safe house.

It would appear to be the only way to keep the player away from any vigilante type groups, even though he is yet to be charged with any offences.

According to the Daily Mail, which cites sources, the Toffees are still providing the player with 24/7 support as needed.

That may stop if the allegations are proven.

Given the seriousness of those allegations, Everton have had no option but to suspend their player from first-team duties, and, it’s believed, that this will remain the case until investigations are concluded.

If the allegations are eventually proved to be true, the expectation that the player’s contract will be rescinded immediately, without recourse to the player himself, is high.

It’s the worst possible start to life at Goodison Park for Rafa Benitez, who will be hoping that the matter is dealt with swiftly.