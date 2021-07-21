Menu

Everton’s alleged paedophile is moved to a safe house for his own peace of mind

Everton FC
Posted by

As anger mounts on the blue half of Merseyside regarding Everton’s suspected child sex abuser, it’s been reported that he has been moved to a safe house.

It would appear to be the only way to keep the player away from any vigilante type groups, even though he is yet to be charged with any offences.

MORE: Liverpool’s surprising transfer target

According to the Daily Mail, which cites sources, the Toffees are still providing the player with 24/7 support as needed.

That may stop if the allegations are proven.

Rafa Benitez has his work cut out at Everton

Given the seriousness of those allegations, Everton have had no option but to suspend their player from first-team duties, and, it’s believed, that this will remain the case until investigations are concluded.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal poised to miss out on Euro 2020 star despite offering a better financial package
Sergio Ramos could make his PSG bow against former club after being left out of the squad for Augsburg friendly
How Eden Hazard could fit into Chelsea team under Thomas Tuchel as reports claim deal is in the works

If the allegations are eventually proved to be true, the expectation that the player’s contract will be rescinded immediately, without recourse to the player himself, is high.

It’s the worst possible start to life at Goodison Park for Rafa Benitez, who will be hoping that the matter is dealt with swiftly.

More Stories rafa benitez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.