Somewhat incredibly, Giorgio Chiellini has been allowed to run his contract down at Juventus, despite his Euro 2020 heroics with the Italian national team.

Chiellini was roundly condemned for his savage handling of young England star, Bukayo Saka, however, there’s not too much doubt that the centre-back is one of the best of his generation.

To that end, it’s expected that he could have his pick of clubs Europe-wide, but as his agent, Davide Lippi, noted, there’s only one destination for him.

“Giorgio is very calm, very calm. There is nothing new,” he said on RAI Sport, cited by Get Italian Football News.

“To imagine that Chiellini will stay away from the game would be absurd, so I’m sure he will continue to play.

“Chiellini wants to stay at Juventus, but marriages are done with two.”

It’s unwise for Juve to have let things go on this long, and it’s surely a foregone conclusion that Chiellini will be lining up in the black and white stripes again next season.

A potential one-year deal, according to Get Italian Football News, will take Chiellini past his 37th birthday, and arguably be his last at the top level.

It would appear to be the whims of Max Allegri which will ultimately decide Chiellini’s fate.