Manchester United submit offer in bid to seal transfer of Bayern Munich star

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have reportedly submitted a contract offer to Leon Goretzka as his Bayern Munich future continues to look in some doubt.

According to Bild, with translation from the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are offering good money to Goretzka as he nears the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

The Germany international could be a superb signing for Man Utd if they can get him on a free next year, or on the cheap in this summer’s transfer window.

Goretzka has enjoyed a fine career in the Bundesliga for both Bayern and for former club Schalke, while he also has 14 goals in 35 caps for the German national team.

Goretzka
Leon Goretzka has been approached by Manchester United
United are pretty well-stocked in midfield, but there might be room for a talent like Goretzka as an upgrade on players like Fred and Scott McTominay, or on Donny van de Beek, who has surprisingly struggled for playing time at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but one imagines Bayern will be doing all they can to tie Goretzka down to a new deal.

