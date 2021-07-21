Things are going to hot up in the transfer market the closer it gets to the new Premier League season, with Harry Kane arguably central to whether a potential swap deal between their current striker and a former Man United legend takes place.

It’s clear from his early interviews in the Tottenham Hotspur hot-seat that new man in charge, Nuno Espirito Santo, hasn’t countenanced a future that doesn’t include the club’s vice-captain and talisman.

Man City are believed to be interested in his services, and much will depend on the player’s stance once he’s had a chance to meet with his new manager, as to whether he remains at White Hart Lane or sparks an exodus by heading to the Etihad Stadium.

Should City’s pursuit ultimately prove unsuccessful, that opens the door to an incredible possibility.

According to Calciomercato and cited by the Daily Mirror, the Citizens will offer Gabriel Jesus to Juventus in exchange for Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s difficult to imagine Ronaldo in the shirt of one of Man United’s main rivals, but in football you never say never.

If the deal is right, and with the Portuguese only having 12 months left on his contract City are in a great bargaining position, the unthinkable might just become a reality.