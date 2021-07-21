Manchester United’s decision makers find themselves with quite the dilemma this evening, after youngster, Facundo Pellistri, 19, shone brightly during the friendly against Derby County.

It was believed that the club were preparing to loan him back out again, after he’d spent the second half of last season at Alaves.

MORE: Liverpool’s surprising transfer target

His impressive showing, however, is making the United hierarchy sit up and take notice, and perhaps discount the possibility entirely of seeing him wearing the colours of another team in 2021/22.

According to a report in AS, cited by Stretty News, the Red Devils have had to ‘revalue’ Pellistri.

It may have seemed to be a foregone conclusion that Pellistri would leave permanently this summer, but that notion has backfired.

More Stories / Latest News Contact made: Man City and Chelsea speak with entourage of Barcelona teenager Video: Jamie O’Hara recalls the time non-league Billericay Town tried to sign Freddy Adu Spurs set for total defensive overhaul as three first-team players put up for sale

Scoring a goal on your first competitive appearance, albeit in a pre-season friendly, isn’t to be sniffed at either.

Whether it’s enough to earn him a call up for the senior squad next season, only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the answer to the question.