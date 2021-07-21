As attractive a proposition as West Ham United must be as a business, it’s unlikely that they’ll be sold anytime soon, and definitely not to QPR chief, Philip Beard, who failed with a recent informal approach to David Gold and David Sullivan.

According to Sky Sports, the two David’s likened the approach to a potential property deal rather than a football deal, and Beard was rebuffed just as many others have in the past.

The Hammers have been in the pair’s hands since 2010, and the move to the London Stadium and European football, eventually, have been achieved during their tenure at the helm.

Clearly the east Londoners are a team that are finally going places, and to that end, it’s likely to take a monumental offer to even get Gold and Sullivan to the negotiating table.

Sky Sports suggest that only an offer which is in the best interests of the club, its supporters and shareholders is likely to see them relinquish control.