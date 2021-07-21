Menu

Jadon Sancho shirt number at Manchester United might not be no.7

Jadon Sancho may not be getting the number 7 shirt at Manchester United after all.

The Red Devils have a proud history of great players who’ve worn that number, with Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Eric Cantona and George Best some of the most famous.

Sancho seemed like he’d be an obvious fit to take the number 7 after wearing it for Borussia Dortmund, but the National report that he won’t necessarily be taking that number off Edinson Cavani and might get the number 16 instead.

The England international probably won’t be too bothered about what shirt he’s wearing at Old Trafford as long as he plays regularly and gets the chance to help Man Utd win big games and pick up trophies.

jadon sancho throw in
Jadon Sancho has worn number 7 at Borussia Dortmund
One imagines, however, that Sancho will eventually get the 7 jersey, even if he has to wait a little while first as Cavani keeps hold of it while he remains at the club.

The National reports that Sancho has completed his medical with United, so fans will hope an official announcement can come soon.

