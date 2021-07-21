Liverpool are reportedly considering West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen as one of their attacking targets in this summer’s transfer market.

The Reds could do with making some changes up front after a disappointing season last year, with Roberto Firmino no longer looking the player he was, while even Sadio Mane suffered a dip in form.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are now looking at Bowen amid doubts over whether or not Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri will stay at Anfield ahead of the new season.

The Hammers ace certainly fits the bill for Liverpool in terms of the kind of player Jurgen Klopp likes, with his technique, work rate and age making him look like potentially a perfect fit in this LFC side.

Bowen really impressed for West Ham last season, helping David Moyes’ side put in a strong challenge for a top four spot, and it’s easy to imagine him continuing to develop well at a big six club.

The 24-year-old also shares an agent with Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, so it shouldn’t be too hard a sell convincing him to move to Merseyside.

Bowen weighed in with eight goals and five assists in the Premier League last season and could surely get those numbers higher with better players around him.