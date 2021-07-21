Arsenal have been installed as surprise favourites to land Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Henderson’s situation at Anfield is a little uncertain amid stalling contract talks this summer, leading to transfer links.

The Reds skipper does have a contract until 2023 as things stand, still having two years remaining on his current deal, but a new deal is desired and talks are ongoing.

MORE: Klopp tipped to raid former club to land Henderson replacement

Though, The Athletic point out that Henderson’s new deal is ‘not a priority’ for Liverpool, and that uncertainty has fuelled talk of a possible exit.

With that in mind, it is Arsenal who have been installed as favourites to land the 31-year-old, something that may well be conditioned by the fact midfielder Granit Xhaka looks set to join Roma this summer if the two clubs can agree on a deal.

Speaking about Henderson’s future, Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead told the Daily Star: “Jordan Henderson is now into the last two years of his current contract at Liverpool.

“And if and when he does move on, Arsenal are our favourites to sign the midfielder.”

In truth, given the impact Henderson has had as captain since replacing Steven Gerrard as skipper, Liverpool are very unlikely to allow him to leave, and if push comes to shove, they are likely to get the contract sorted on a quicker timeline.