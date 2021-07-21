Arsenal have made contact over potential big-money signing but PL rivals currently favourites

Arsenal and Aston Villa have reportedly both made contact over the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey.

The Jamaica international has shone in the Bundesliga and it’s not too surprising to see big clubs in the Premier League coming in for him.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal may end up pulling out of the deal, however, as it looks like Villa are in pole position to clinch this big-money buy.

The report does not specify how much Bailey is expected to cost, but they do claim it could be an expensive move, and Villa have already shown that they are prepared to spend money this summer.

The Midlands outfit showed their ambition with a move to sign the exciting Emi Buendia from Norwich City, and Bailey’s arrival would be another big statement.

Arsenal could also do well to land Bailey, however, as their attack is somewhat lacking in flair and end-product at the moment after some inconsistent form from the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Willian.

Bailey’s displays for Leverkusen suggest he could do a job for a team like Arsenal, and he’s supposedly been watched by them and by Manchester United in the past, according to a report from the Daily Mail a few months back.