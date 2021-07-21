Menu

Arsenal have made contact over potential big-money signing but PL rivals currently favourites

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Arsenal and Aston Villa have reportedly both made contact over the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey.

The Jamaica international has shone in the Bundesliga and it’s not too surprising to see big clubs in the Premier League coming in for him.

MORE: Arsenal preparing to launch £30m bid for Euro 2020 ace

According to Football Insider, Arsenal may end up pulling out of the deal, however, as it looks like Villa are in pole position to clinch this big-money buy.

The report does not specify how much Bailey is expected to cost, but they do claim it could be an expensive move, and Villa have already shown that they are prepared to spend money this summer.

The Midlands outfit showed their ambition with a move to sign the exciting Emi Buendia from Norwich City, and Bailey’s arrival would be another big statement.

Leon Bailey
Leon Bailey to Arsenal or Aston Villa this summer?
More Stories / Latest News
Talks held: Chelsea in contact with agent over potential £50m transfer
Manchester United slammed over Paul Pogba decision amid PSG transfer links
Jadon Sancho shirt number at Manchester United might not be no.7

Arsenal could also do well to land Bailey, however, as their attack is somewhat lacking in flair and end-product at the moment after some inconsistent form from the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Willian.

Bailey’s displays for Leverkusen suggest he could do a job for a team like Arsenal, and he’s supposedly been watched by them and by Manchester United in the past, according to a report from the Daily Mail a few months back.

More Stories Leon Bailey

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.