Talks held: Chelsea in contact with agent over potential £50m transfer

Chelsea have reportedly held some talks with the agent of Robert Lewandowski over a transfer move for the Bayern Munich star.

The Poland international is one of the finest players in world football at the moment, with some truly incredible goal-scoring figures in his last two seasons at the Allianz Arena.

MORE: Chelsea sent encouraging Erling Haaland transfer message

With 48 goals in 40 appearances in 2020/21, and 55 goals in 47 appearances the previous year, Lewandowski has netted a quite staggering 103 goals in his last 87 games in all competitions for Bayern.

The Sun have previously linked Chelsea with a possible £50million bid for Lewandowski, and now Bild (as translated by Bundesliga journalist Ronan Murphy in the tweet below) claim the Blues have held talks with the player’s agent Pini Zahavi…

Chelsea have spoken to agent Pini Zahavi about Robert Lewandowski, according to Sport Bild. #CFC #FCBayern — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 20, 2021

Needless to say, Lewandowski would be a dream signing for CFC, giving them a huge upgrade on Timo Werner, who scored only six league goals last season.

The Germany international has proven a major flop at Stamford Bridge, despite helping the club win the Champions League last season.

If Thomas Tuchel had a striker like Lewandowski to work with, he could surely guide the Blues to even more major trophies in the years to come.