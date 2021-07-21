Ibrahima Konate has shown his competitive spirit following Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies on Wednesday night.

The Reds played two mini fixtures against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart respectively, and the second saw new signing Konate make his debut.

The 22-year-old completed his £34.4million from RB Leipzig earlier this summer and was keen to get going in pre-season.

But in his non-competitive debut, he and his teammates could only manage a 1-1 draw.

And despite everyone knowing that pre-season is about little more than getting minutes in the legs, Konate could not hide his competitive spirit, expressing disappointment that he and his teammates couldn’t get the win.

“It’s an unforgettable moment for me,” he told Liverpool’s official website. “Yes, without our fans – but I am very, very happy. Just a little bit sad – very sad – because we didn’t win. But it’s OK, I’m happy,” Konate added.

“I was very happy with the team on the pitch; good communication with everybody.

“Step by step we will be better, this is the first time in pre-season. We are waiting for the next game.”