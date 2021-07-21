Arsenal have reportedly made a bid for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli this summer, according to the agent of another player.

Locatelli has been linked with the Gunners by the Guardian in recent times, though their report suggested it might be a struggle to lure him to the Emirates Stadium due to the club’s lack of Champions League football.

Juventus are also being linked with the Italy international, with a report from Sky Sport Italia, as translated by the Evening Standard, claiming that Nicolo Fagioli could move to Sassuolo as part of the deal.

The report also quotes the agent of Fagioli as claiming Arsenal have launched a €40million offer for Locatelli, so it might well be that the north London giants really are stepping up their efforts to get this move done.

“Juventus would like to sign Locatelli and Arsenal have already offered €40m,” Fagioli’s agent Andrea D’Amico said.

“But I can assure you that, as of today, Fagioli has not been included in the deal.

“Massimiliano Allegri wants to see him in training to understand if he can be useful during the season.”

Arsenal would do well to land a top talent like Locatelli, with the 23-year-old showing plenty of promise in his time in Serie A, and with the Italian national side as they won Euro 2020 this summer.

Mikel Arteta could do with replacing Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard, who have both returned to Real Madrid, and Locatelli seems ideal for that role.