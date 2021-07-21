Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks over a transfer deal for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

The Italy international looks an outstanding talent after impressing in Serie A and at Euro 2020 this summer, and it’s little surprise that he now seems to have a host of big-name suitors after him.

MORE: Arsenal eyeing two alternatives to Locatelli

According to Todo Fichajes, Locatelli’s preference has been for a move to Juventus, but it seems a lack of agreement with the Italian giants could be set to leave Arsenal as his only option.

The report explains that the Gunners are bidding €38million for Locatelli, which could be enough to persuade Sassuolo to sell, though they still need to reach an agreement with the player.

If Arsenal pull this off, it could be a superb signing to strengthen a problem position, with Mikel Arteta in need of replacements for Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard after the on-loan duo left to return to parent club Real Madrid this summer.

Todo Fichajes claim Arsenal’s negotiations are pretty advanced, but it will be interesting to see if Juve can still change things here by stepping up their interest.

This comes as the Evening Standard have also quoted the agent of Juventus ace Nicolo Fagioli as saying Arsenal have made a bid for Locatelli.

“Juventus would like to sign Locatelli and Arsenal have already offered €40m,” Fagioli’s agent Andrea D’Amico said.