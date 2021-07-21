Contact made: Man City and Chelsea speak with entourage of Barcelona teenager

Manchester City and Chelsea have both been in contact with the entourage of Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba, according to Fichajes.

Moriba, 18, is among Barcelona’s most promising young talents, but is being linked with a move away from the Nou Camp.

Considering Barca have been pumping out hugely talented footballers since time began, you can imagine clubs keep a keen eye on who’s up and coming and try and their luck to poach them.

In this case, it’s Man City and Chelsea who are looking to take advantage, with Fichajes reporting that both of the Premier League heavyweights have been in touch with Moriba’s representatives.

The report claims that City have offered to double what the teenager earns at the Nou Camp, which could prove to be a real headache for Joan Laporta, with the club in financial difficulty.

The concern for Moriba would be that at neither Man City or Chelsea would there be a plausible pathway into the starting XI for him, while Ronald Koeman has proven himself willing to use Barca’s younger players.

It could come down to a matter of what motivates Moriba, whether it be getting minutes on the pitch or cash in the bank. We’ll find out what’s top of his list in due course, we imagine…

