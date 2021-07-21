Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side have been plunged into a mini crisis ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, after being left with only two pre-season friendlies to negotiate.

According to a tweet from BBC Sport, issues with travellers returning from France has meant that the match against Troyes has had to be postponed.

MORE: Liverpool’s surprising transfer target

Whilst ordinarily that wouldn’t have constituted too much of a problem, the fixture against Preston North End on July 27 and the Community Shield clash against Leicester City on August 7 are now the only games that City can play before their Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotspur on August 15.

BREAKING Manchester City’s friendly with Troyes has been cancelled due to issues with returning travellers from France. It leaves the blues with just two games before the Premier League season starts on August 15th. #ManCity pic.twitter.com/oaOvEJfZVF — BBC Sport Manchester (@BBCRMsport) July 21, 2021

That’s hardly ideal preparation for a side that, just like many of their counterparts, didn’t get a proper pre-season a year or so ago either.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea look to sign former England U21 International on a free transfer Arsenal expected to sell ace this summer as three Premier League sides show an interest Giorgio Chiellini’s agent announces Euro 2020 winning defender’s next move with Juventus star out of contract

If the club are able to organise a more local and behind-closed-doors test in the meantime, it will at least help their stars get back to somewhere approaching match fitness.