Man United could replace Paul Pogba with world-class star as they prepare offer of £200k per week

Unless Paul Pogba stays at Man United and signs a new deal, it’s likely that the club will take some heavy criticism for the way his contract has been handled.

They’ve already lost him for free once, and it could happen again next summer when his contract expires. Even if they do sell him this summer it’s likely to be for a reduced fee, so of course there will be criticism.

Interestingly it appears they aren’t the only team in this position with a star player, and the Daily Mail have reported that Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is a target next summer if his contract is allowed to run down.

United have made it clear that they are willing to pay him £200k per week to bring him on board, and it would certainly soften the blow of losing Pogba for nothing if both of those scenarios play out.

It’s still not clear if he will allow his Bayern contract to run down or if an agreement is just taking a long time, but the ball is in his court here and it will be a big story in January if the situation stays the same.

Bayern lost David Alaba on a free transfer this summer against their will so there is a precedent for this, and they will be keen to get a new deal sorted as soon as they can.