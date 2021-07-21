Man United “aware” that Bruno Fernandes is keen for them to beat Arsenal to midfielder transfer

Manchester United are reportedly aware that Bruno Fernandes would be keen to see his Portuguese team-mate Ruben Neves join the club.

The Red Devils are reasonably well stocked in that midfield department, but some fans may feel that the club could do well to bring in someone like Neves, who may be seen as an upgrade on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay, while Donny van de Beek also clearly seems to be out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Neves has mainly been strongly linked with Arsenal by the Sun and others, but Dean Jones has told The Done Deal Show that Man Utd are also in the conversation, particularly due to Fernandes being interested in linking up with the Wolves ace…

Arsenal will surely hope they can remain in a strong position to sign Neves, who could be an important player to replace the void left by Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard, but it might not be easy to convince him to choose them over United.

Solskjaer’s side look like a team on the up after finishing 2nd last season, while Arsenal aren’t even in the Europa League and look a long way off getting back to their best.