‘He’s staying at Madrid’ – These Man United fans fear major transfer has fallen through with board branded ‘bunch of idiots’

Manchester United were expected to complete the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, but could the deal fall through at the eleventh hour?

There’s no suggestion that it’s going to, but two words in an update provided by journalist Tom McDermott have left some fans panicking.

As Spanish publication AS reported on Tuesday, Varane is nearing a move to Old Trafford, with Real Madrid willing to sell him to raise cash.

That, naturally, got Man United fans excited, with the Frenchman one of the best defenders on the planet and, at least on paper, the perfect partner for Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils faithful have been eagerly awaiting further updates on the situation, which they received from journalist Tom McDermott on Twitter.

While the information he provides very much suggests the deal is still ON, two words have left some Man United fans in a state of panic ‘could change.’

Conflicting Varane reports tonight. Player interested in joining #MUFC and at the mo, will not sign Real’s extension offer. Could change. — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) July 21, 2021

Here’s how some Man United fans on Twitter reacted to the slightest doubt being casted over the deal going through…

Here we go, the spin has started, told y’all he’s staying at Madrid. https://t.co/esH1vyd6em — Unit-e-e-e-d (@uniteeeds) July 21, 2021

He’s staying to Play alongside David Alaba — KSN (@Kulz83) July 21, 2021

It’s clear Madrid have spoke to him and he is changing his mind.. — Red devil’s flame ? (@MufcGOATX20) July 21, 2021

we have been used guys — sam (@kojo_boakye_jnr) July 21, 2021

Only if United board was capable enough to make straightforward signing. What a bunch of idiots!!! — Denish Gandhi (@denishg024) July 21, 2021

