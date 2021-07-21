Menu

Bids rejected: Manchester United snub advances from Italian duo for out of favour ace

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have rejected two loan proposals for left-back Alex Telles, according to Fichajes.

Telles was long linked with a move to the Premier League, having been the best left-back in Portugal for a number of years.

His exploits with Portuguese giants Porto eventually earned him a move to Man United last summer.

However, the Brazilian’s arrival clearly provided Luke Shaw with the necessary boot up the backside.

Shaw is arguably the best left-back in Europe at current, with Telles condemned to the substitutes.

As a result, it would be no surprise if he looked to leave Old Trafford before the transfer window closes.

MORE: Manchester United move ahead of Arsenal in race for potential £35m transfer

Alex Telles in action for Manchester United
Alex Telles is being linked with a move away from Manchester United
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea news: Southampton transfer branded ‘done deal’ with player having ‘agreed’ to move
‘We need a striker’ – Diego Simeone’s nod to Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann over an Atletico Madrid return
More pre-season chaos as Internazionale follow Arsenal and cancel their participation in US tournament

Fichajes report that Man United have received two offers to take Telles on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

It’s claimed both AS Roma and Inter Milan have made approaches to take Telles on loan, both of which have been rejected.

Loaning out Telles makes little sense from United’s perspective, with the player getting a year older and thus losing value.

If United were given a chance to recoup what they paid last summer, £15.4M as per Sky Sports, it might be a different story.

For now, though, or so Fichajes claim, they’ve not received an offer which they’re willing to entertain.

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news

More Stories Alex Telles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.