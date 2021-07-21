Bids rejected: Manchester United snub advances from Italian duo for out of favour ace

Manchester United have rejected two loan proposals for left-back Alex Telles, according to Fichajes.

Telles was long linked with a move to the Premier League, having been the best left-back in Portugal for a number of years.

His exploits with Portuguese giants Porto eventually earned him a move to Man United last summer.

However, the Brazilian’s arrival clearly provided Luke Shaw with the necessary boot up the backside.

Shaw is arguably the best left-back in Europe at current, with Telles condemned to the substitutes.

As a result, it would be no surprise if he looked to leave Old Trafford before the transfer window closes.

Fichajes report that Man United have received two offers to take Telles on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

It’s claimed both AS Roma and Inter Milan have made approaches to take Telles on loan, both of which have been rejected.

Loaning out Telles makes little sense from United’s perspective, with the player getting a year older and thus losing value.

If United were given a chance to recoup what they paid last summer, £15.4M as per Sky Sports, it might be a different story.

For now, though, or so Fichajes claim, they’ve not received an offer which they’re willing to entertain.

