Manchester United have been criticised over their decision to bring Paul Pogba back on a club-record deal.

The Reds took Pogba back to Old Trafford on a club-record £89million deal in 2016 having allowed him to join Juventus as a youngster in 2012.

Pogba has largely retained his status as one of Europe’s elite midfielders, but he has not helped United get back to the very top level.

In his five years at the club, Pogba has only managed to win two competitions with United in the Europa League and the League Cup.

And according to former Manchester City star Trevor Sinclair, Pogba has ‘gone missing far too much’ since his return to Old Trafford, branding Manchester United’s decision to bring the midfielder back as a mistake.

“Its not best practice from Man Utd to let a player of Paul Pogba’s quality get into the final year of his contract,” he told talkSPORT, as cited by the Mirror.

“I know at times that is out of your hands, but as a football club you could sell that player before it gets to that stage.

“When you sell a player, or you let a player go because he’s asking for so much money as a teenager.

“I think Man Utd made their call on Paul Pogba as a person back then, they thought he was too much hard work.

“So to bring him back to the club after knowing what you know, I think that’s where the first mistake was.

“Sir Alex Ferguson doesn’t get many wrong and he allowed Pogba to leave. When you’re bringing him back for that sort of money you’ve got to be sure.

“For me, that was the wrong call. You’ve seen the way his antics have carried on, his management as well, you know there’s going to be problems.

“You look at any maverick player, if they’re doing the business week in week out you have to swallow that, that’s not the case with Paul Pogba. He’s gone missing far too much.”

Pogba is now being linked with a move away from Manchester United with PSG said to be interested, but the Manchester Evening News report that there has been no formal interest from the French giants this summer to-date.