Mason Greenwood has named a surprise player as his toughest opponent so far despite going up against some of the world’s top defenders already in his career.

The Manchester United forward is expected to become a player of the very top bracket having burst onto the scene in recent years.

Still only 19 years of age, Greenwood is an important part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans heading into the new season.

Greenwood scored 12 times last season, assisting six, and he is already proving more than a handful for some of the best defenders in the Premier League and beyond.

But despite facing some of Europe’s top defenders, it is a full-back who will spend next season in the Championship that has been named as Greenwood’s toughest opponent so far.

“I’ve probably got to say, it might be a surprising one, but do you know [Joe] Bryan, the one for Fulham? He allowed me no space, no time on the ball, when we played them home and away. It was one of my most difficult games for us,” Greenwood told the official website.

“He’s one you probably wouldn’t think I’d say his name, but he was getting tight to me and not giving me much space. He was a good defender and he was probably my toughest challenge.”

Bryan will spend next season in the second tier having been relegated with Fulham last season.

The 27-year-old has been with the Cottagers since his 2018 move from Bristol City for £6million, but he has since been relegated, promoted and relegated again as part of Fulham’s bounce between the top two tiers.