The Florida Cup pre-season tournament has been plunged into further chaos by Serie A champions, Inter Milan, now deciding to follow Arsenal’s lead and pull out.

The Gunners had, reluctantly, decided that they couldn’t risk flying to America after a few members of the travelling party had tested positive for coronavirus according to the Liverpool ECHO.

Inter were due to fly out on Thursday, and all preparations to this point had indicated that that would be the case.

However, Sky Sports journalist, Angelo Mangiante, took to social media to advise that the club had decided to pull out of the tournament to protect the squad.

L’Inter sarebbe dovuta partire domani per la tournée americana in Florida. Non partirà più, come l’Arsenal, per tutelare la salute del gruppo squadra vista la situazione Covid nei viaggi che impone prudenza. @SkySport — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) July 21, 2021

Given that caution still needs to be taken when travelling abroad, the neroazzurri have clearly decided that it was a trip that, in the end, wasn’t necessary.

What that will mean for their pre-season plans now is anyone’s guess, as it gives the players far less time to get up to near match fitness for the season opener.