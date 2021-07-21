Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly both in the running to seal a transfer raid on Barcelona this summer.

For the moment, however, it looks like the Gunners have taken more of a step forward in the pursuit of Barca goalkeeper Neto, whose representatives also view a move to the Emirates Stadium as the most viable option, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The report explains that Arsenal have been keen on Neto in the past as well, with manager Mikel Arteta seemingly keen to sign the Brazil international because his footwork could make him ideal for his style of play.

Arteta tends to have Arsenal building from the back, and Bernd Leno’s passing and ability on the ball hasn’t always looked ideal for this system, even if the German shot-stopper has generally been a solid performer for the club.

It seems a tad risky to be prioritising Neto in this way, with the 31-year-old only ever being a backup player in his time with Barcelona, though he previously shone at Valencia.

Arsenal have had a busy start to the summer, and more signings are surely still needed after last season’s hugely disappointing trophyless campaign.

Their north London rivals Spurs could also do with signing a new ‘keeper after some signs of a decline from Hugo Lloris, but it seems Arsenal’s interest is stronger at the moment, if Mundo Deportivo’s report is anything to go by.