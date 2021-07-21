Menu

Manchester United move ahead of Arsenal in race for potential £35m transfer

Manchester United have reportedly moved ahead of Arsenal and the race to seal the transfer of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

The Red Devils don’t exactly look in urgent need of new signings in midfield due to the presence of big names like Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic, but it seems they are considering making changes in that area of the pitch.

MORE: Jadon Sancho Man Utd squad number latest

According to talkSPORT, United are now ahead of Arsenal in the running to sign Neves for around £35million this summer…

This is an interesting twist, and it could be a big blow for Arsenal if it means they miss out on the chance to sign an ideal replacement for departing loan duo Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard, who return to Real Madrid this summer.

That leaves Mikel Arteta short of quality on the ball in the middle of the park, and Neves could be the perfect fit after showing what he can do in the Premier League.

Still, it makes sense that United might also be keen, with some murmurs of this interest emerging earlier via Dean Jones on The Done Deal Show.

See the clip below as Jones claimed MUFC are still in the running to sign the Portugal international, and that they’re aware that Bruno Fernandes would like to see his fellow countryman join him at Old Trafford…

  1. I don’t see it necessary for Man United to sign a midfielder again. With the likes of Poul, Van de Beek, Mata, Matic, Fred, Bruno, Scott, and others who had been on loan for so long now, why the coach can’t try to incorporate them into the team. Our Coach needs to stop spending too much money on midfielders and focus on buying ball carriers, point strikes, Central defenders, and one left-back defender. I think that’s what Man United need right now.

