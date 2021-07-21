In what is surely an attempt to gain some popularity with Paris Saint-Germain’s supporters, new signing, Sergio Ramos, has had some shin pads made that depict him as captain of the French side, lifting the Champions League trophy, as well as Napoleon.

The Spaniard released a short video onto his social networks showing off the protection, and it was clear that he was delighted with his new acquisition.

They’re sure to garner attention in the PSG dressing room too!