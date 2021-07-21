Arsenal could use strong relationship with Euro giants to pursue alternative to James Maddison transfer

Arsenal are reportedly making James Maddison one of their top transfer targets this summer, but are also considering Lille’s Renato Sanches as an alternative.

The Gunners have a good relationship with the Ligue 1 giants after recently buying Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Magalhaes from them, and Sanches is now being considered as well, according to the Daily Mail.

The Portugal international has improved a great deal after a difficult few years at Bayern Munich, which also included a hugely underwhelming loan spell at Swansea City.

Arsenal would now do well to bring in Sanches to give them more spark in midfield, but the Mail suggest that some kind of a swap deal for Maddison will likely be the priority.

Many Gooners will no doubt have seen Maddison in action a lot in the Premier League and could therefore see him as the more tempting option, but Sanches would be a very acceptable Plan B.

Mikel Arteta has a big job on his hands to replace the likes of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard, both of whom have left the Emirates Stadium after their loan moves from Real Madrid.

Sanches’ form in his time in France has also recently seen him linked with Liverpool by L’Equipe, as translated by Sport Witness.