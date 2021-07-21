Robert Lewandowski transfer agreement in place over €50M exit from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski is expected to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lewandowski is the best striker on the planet, having scored 48 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions last term.

His goals-to-game ratio has been comparable in every campaign since he signed for Bayern, and even with Borussia Dortmund prior to that.

Bayern have been fortunate enough to enjoy the best years of the once in a generation striker’s career, but there comes a time where he will move on.

Todo Fichajes believe that could be next summer, despite the fact the Pole’s contract with the Bavarian giants does not expire until June of 2023.

The report claims that Lewandowski dreams of pulling on the famous Real Madrid shirt and will look to do so next summer, when he will have 12 months left to run.

The belief is that there is already an agreement in place with Bayern to allow him to leave a year ahead of time, were Real Madrid to stump up €50M (£43M).

That’d facilitate a Lewandowski-Karim Benzema strike force, with two of the best of their time linking up for at least a season.

Lewandowski would be 34 come the start of the 2022/23 campaign, but considering he’s still at the top of his game now, Real Madrid shouldn’t be deterred by that.

The report notes that both Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with making a move for Lewandowski this summer. It doesn’t appear as though they stand a chance.

Both Chelsea and Man City are in pretty dire need of a new striker, but if Todo Fichajes are to be believed, they’ll have to look elsewhere, with Lewandowski bound for Madrid.

