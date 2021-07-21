The hand of fate seems to have ensured that new Paris Saint-Germain signing, Sergio Ramos, will make his debut against his former club, Sevilla, after Mauricio Pochettino left him out of the squad to face Augsburg.

According to MARCA, cited by the Daily Mail, the French side decided that the Spaniard shouldn’t travel to Orleans for the pre-season after a spate of injury concerns this year.

Furthermore, PSG don’t want to rush him back, as Real Madrid did, for fear of exacerbating any one of the injuries and therefore hindering his recovery.

Although Genoa are PSG’s next opponents after the Augsburg game, the Sevilla fixture next Tuesday would seem to be a more realistic target.

It will also bring him into direct contact with Julen Lopetegui, who managed him briefly whilst at Real Madrid.

Given his character, Ramos will almost certainly be champing at the bit to get started but the few extra days before he does so will be to his benefit.