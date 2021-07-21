Spurs set for total defensive overhaul as three first-team players put up for sale

You always want to keep your defensive unit fairly constant if possible, but sometimes you just need to blow it all up and start again.

It was always going to be interesting to see if Nuno Espirito Santo had the ability to make wholesale changes to the Spurs squad after taking over this summer.

The defence wasn’t a total shambles last season but they did end up conceding 45 goals which is probably too many if you want to be challenging for the top four, and a report from Talksport via Goal has indicated that a total overhaul could take place.

It’s believed that Spurs are willing to listen to offers for Davinson Sanchez, Matt Doherty and Eric Dier, and they did combine for over 100 appearances last season so they were seen as a major part of the first team.

It’s also suggested that several new signings are being lined up and it may be a case that sales need to be made to finance those incomings, but it looks like Spurs could look very different in terms of personnel next season.