Tammy Abraham has already told Arsenal why he may be interested in completing a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Abraham looks set to be made available this summer having fallen out of favour at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues academy product spent much of the back end of the season either on the bench or not in the squad at all, and it’s thought he will move on to seek more regular football ahead of the coming season.

And according to The Sun, it is Chelsea’s London rivals Arsenal who are leading the race to pull off a £40million transfer for Abraham this summer.

The report claims the deal would be on loan but with an obligation to buy, while Arsenal would also have to pay all of the striker’s wages for that initial season.

Another London club in West Ham have also been linked, but interestingly, Abraham has already revealed why he might have an interest in joining Arsenal.

He once told The Telegraph: “To be honest I was an Arsenal fan. It didn’t make any difference at Chelsea.

“When you’re young and you choose who to support, if it’s a family thing, it’s a family thing. Luckily for me it was a family thing, so it wasn’t really a problem at Chelsea.

“Someone I looked up to was Thierry Henry. His variations of finishing, his movement, the way he dribbles… someone like that has a key impact on me. I would love to be as big as him and maybe even better.”