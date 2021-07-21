It’s a recurring theme that just never seems to go away, and the fight for equal pay will continue if former Tottenham Ladies star, Alex Morgan, has anything to do with it.

Her United States team-mate, Megan Rapinoe, has won as many enemies as she has friends, but only because she has consistently stuck her head above the parapet and called out the various authorities for failing to pay women footballers the same as their male counterparts.

MORE: Liverpool’s surprising transfer target

Despite having a lawsuit dismissed earlier in the year, some concessions were afforded the US Ladies team, but that isn’t enough for Morgan.

“There are a couple of reasons,” she said to FIFA.com when asked what keeps her going.

“Loving the game is definitely a big one, but it also goes back to wanting to do something bigger than what I stand for on the field.

“I want to use my platform to stand for gender equality, for example.”

Of course, the argument as to whether women and men should be paid the same as each other for doing the same work is a delicate one.

More Stories / Latest News Man City left with only two pre-season friendlies to play after Troyes test is cancelled Chelsea look to sign former England U21 International on a free transfer Arsenal expected to sell ace this summer as three Premier League sides show an interest

Whilst one can see the logic in the argument, there’s also a school of thought, relating to football, that commercial deals and the like just aren’t as lucrative when it comes to the women’s game.

There’s a clear divide when considering how high-profile the stars of the men’s game are by comparison.