It’s all systems go at White Hart Lane, with Tottenham Hotspur about to make their first signing of the 2021/22 season.

Nuno Espirito Santo will want to hit the ground running with the north Londoners in order to prove that he was, in fact, the right man for the job, despite being well down the initial list of potential managerial hires.

Atalanta custodian, Pierluigi Gollini, is undergoing a two-part medical on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, according to gianlucadimarzio.com, cited by the Daily Express.

The first half of the medical will take place in Italy, before a flight to London to complete it and any paperwork, then an official announcement can be made.

It isn’t clear if the keeper’s signing will cause immediate issues for Spurs captain, Hugo Lloris, though it is almost certain that Joe Hart’s services will no longer be required.

For the moment, Nuno needs to be trusted by the north London faithful, as he attempts to take the club back to where it belongs.