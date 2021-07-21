Former Man United star singles out player who’d benefit from Kieran Trippier’s transfer to Old Trafford

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has discussed the potential signing of Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier this summer, naming one player in particular who could benefit from his playing style.

The Red Devils already have Aaron Wan-Bissaka as their first choice at right-back, but it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in a more attacking option for that position.

Various recent transfer rumours have suggested Trippier is one of Man Utd’s priorities, with the Daily Mirror among the most recent sources to report on the club’s pursuit of the England international.

Chadwick thinks it could be a good move for United, even with the presence of Wan-Bissaka, as he’d like to see Solskjaer have the option to possibly switch to a back three in some games.

Systems with wing-backs are becoming increasingly common, with Chelsea winning the Champions League after mostly using a 3-4-3 formation, while England also used it in the Euro 2020 final this summer, with Trippier showing his quality to get forward with an assist for United ace Luke Shaw for the opening goal in that game.

Could Trippier and Shaw now enjoy key attacking roles at Old Trafford? Chadwick certainly thinks it could be a good option to have next season, particularly as the former Tottenham man’s superb delivery from crossing could be ideal to get the best out of Edinson Cavani at centre-forward.

“Obviously Ole knows what he’s doing, he knows what kind of squad he wants next season,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “We’ve spoken before about the potential of Trippier coming in and giving United the option of playing three at the back, with Wan-Bissaka moved onto the right-hand side of the central defence.

“Trippier gives the squad options, he’s a great right-back and probably an even better right wing-back. He offers great delivery from open play and set plays. He’s a local boy as well, so I don’t think it would be a bad move for the club or the player.

“I’m not too surprised (by United’s interest), he had a fantastic at Euros, showing what he can do there. He won La Liga with Atletico Madrid, so he’s someone who can come in and hit the ground running, offering something different to Wan-Bissaka when he’s going forward.

“Obviously with the way Cavani plays, he feeds off crosses and Trippier is a master of getting that ball into the box.”