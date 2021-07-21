Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the double La Liga transfer raid of Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier.

The Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid stars are looking set to complete their moves to Old Trafford imminently for a combined cost of around £62million.

Man Utd have already had a good summer with a move for Jadon Sancho, and it looks like they’re now edging closer to two more signings to strengthen in defence, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

The Red Devils finished 2nd in the Premier League last season and will surely feel they can close the gap on rivals Manchester City with these quality signings.

Varane has been one of the finest centre-backs in Europe in recent years and should be a major upgrade on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly as a partner for Harry Maguire.

Trippier, meanwhile, is proven in the Premier League from his time with Tottenham, and could be a more attack-minded option at right-back than Aaron Wan-Bissaka.