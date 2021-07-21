Ahead of their first-ever season in the English top-flight, Brentford have made a hugely important central defensive capture, and at £13.5m, signing Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic certainly signals their intent.

The west Londoners will be experiencing life in the Premier League for the first time in their history, though it seems fairly clear that they’re not just there to make up the numbers and, like Leeds United last season, will hope to make a real impression.

Ajer is rock solid and is sure to be a sensible acquisition.