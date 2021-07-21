(Video) Copa Libertadores match ends with Boca Juniors players being pepper-sprayed by Brazilian police

Boca Juniors was eliminated in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16, but the defeat had some controversy as the Argentine side two goals recalled that were questionable.

Following the end of the match that saw Boca Juniors lose in penalty kicks, there was a scandalous fight that ended with an attack by the Brazilian police on the Buenos Aires-based club.

The Boca Juniors players present in the Atlético Mineiro dressing room were met with pepper spray by the Brazilian authorities.

Se ve que en la transmision de allá no lo pasaron. pic.twitter.com/uMxyP47b59 — Faka (@Faka_sc) July 21, 2021

TREMENDO Marcos Rojo con un matafuego. Bermúdez alcanza a frenarlo pic.twitter.com/J0fczOVhK3 — La12tuittera ? (@La12tuittera) July 21, 2021

VERGÜENZA @CONMEBOL Nos ROBARON los dos partidos y después la policía de Brasil tira gases lacrimógenos contra la delegación. UN ESCÁNDALO pic.twitter.com/USuBsuF2tA — La12tuittera ? (@La12tuittera) July 21, 2021