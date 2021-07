The Brazil national team is heading to Tokyo to defend its gold medal that they won in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

One of the leaders on the squad is veteran defender Dani Alves, and the 38-year-old is making sure the team is heading to the Olympics with a loose mind, which is why he acted as a stewardess on the flight to Tokyo.

The full-back put on a costume at one point and pretended to be the flight attendant: watch out for the directions he gives with the cockpit intercom.