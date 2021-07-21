If Jamie O’Hara had pulled off the signing of Freddy Adu for English non-league side, Billericay Town, it would surely have registered on the footballing Richter scale.

Although he was never going to become quite the player he was made out to be as a 14-year-old debutant for DC United back in 2004, his name would surely have ensured a few extra thousand supporters through the turnstiles in Essex.

As it is, Adu is now seemingly without a club again after having his contract terminated at his 15th club, Osterlen FF.

Still just 32, Adu could surely have done the business for Billericay, and O’Hara clearly remains wistful about the one that got away.