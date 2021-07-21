Menu

(Video) ‘Doner kebab’ – Everton boss Rafa struggles with his food desires during press conference

Everton FC
Posted by

Did Rafa Benitez say ‘doner kebab,’ completely out of context, during an Everton press conference? 

Benitez has previously provided press conference entertainment with his famous ‘fact’ rant about then Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

He appears keen on replicating that, but this time referencing kebabs, rather than facts.

This is the weirdest thing you’ve read all day – we’re well aware of that – but stick with us here.

MORE: Everton open to offloading six stars including James Rodriguez in order to fund Rafa Benitez rebuild

As Benitez outlined his philosophy heading into his first season as Everton manager, it sounds as though he wanted to say ‘don’t give up,’ willing his players on to give their all for 90 minutes.

However, clearly dreaming about his local kebab shop and what he was going to sink his teeth into at dinner time, he’s instead said ‘doner kebab,’ in a bizarre slip of the tongue.

Have a watch for yourself, on the 23 second mark…

More Stories / Latest News
Photo: Sergio Ramos depicted as Napoleon and lifting the Champions League for PSG on new shin pads
Robert Lewandowski transfer agreement in place over €50M exit from Bayern Munich
‘Ronaldinho was smashing up the fridge’ – Former Chelsea star Joe Cole reveals the best game he’s ever played in

We mean not to mock Rafa or his Spanish accent, this is just rather, unintentionally, funny from the Toffees manager.

Besides, it’s not often that kebabs get a shout out from Premier League managers in their pressers. It’s a top tier meal and deserves more mainstream coverage.

Click here for more of the latest Everton news

More Stories rafa benitez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.