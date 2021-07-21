Menu

‘We need a striker’ – Diego Simeone’s nod to Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann over an Atletico Madrid return

Atletico Madrid
As the start of the La Liga season draws ever closer, Barcelona are still trying to offload one big name star at least in order to lower their salary spend.

Joan Laporta is doing his upmost to keep Ronald Koeman’s team competitive whilst bringing down the amount the club pay to its highest earners.

In some cases, that could well result in a sale, with reports that Atletico Madrid could be interested in a reunion with their former player, Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman isn’t exactly surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou, but the cost saving for the Catalans should Griezmann depart would be welcomed.

Diego Simeone has certainly added fuel to the fire with his latest statement too.

Griezmann Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann to return to Atletico Madrid?

“I have a very good relationship with Griezmann beyond the sporting side because his sons play with my daughters.,” he was quoted as saying by MARCA.

“We know each other, we have spoken to the club, there are positions to strengthen, we need a striker.

“If it is not Griezmann someone else will come.”

Neither club will want any transfer deal to drag on for too long, given how quickly the new campaign will come around.

Equally, it will have to be right for all parties in order for it to go ahead.

