West Ham could move for Chelsea midfielder if Jesse Lingard pursuit fails

West Ham are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, according to 90min.

Barkley found himself surplus to requirements at Chelsea last summer and subsequently joined Aston Villa on loan.

After a difficult spell at Villa Park, which was marred by injury, the former Everton man is back with his parent club.

There’s little to no expectation of Thomas Tuchel using him this season, so a move away before the end of the transfer window seems like the most likely possibility.

As per 90min, Barkley could be offered an escape route by former manager David Moyes.

MORE: Chelsea hesitant over £100m transfer as key update emerges

Moyes worked with Barkley during their time at Goodison Park, when the now 27-year-old was merely a prospect looking to prove his worth in the Premier League.

Barkley has not gone on to have the career that Moyes would have envisaged for him all those years ago, but he appears willing to take a punt on him this summer.

90min suggest that, should West Ham be unsuccessful in their efforts to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United, a move for Barkley could be on the cards.

It remains to be seen how much they’d have to offer to convince Chelsea to sell – it’s hard to imagine Marina Granovskaia demanding any considerable amount.

Click here for more of the latest transfer news