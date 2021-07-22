Arsenal are said to have pulled out of a deal for an Aston Villa target due to attitude concerns.

The Gunners were said to be rivalling Villa for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey this summer, with The Sun claiming a £30million deal was being considered.

But fresh reports from Football Insider claim Arsenal will pull out of the potential deal after background checks raised concerns over the player’s attitude.

Just why Bailey has raised those concerns is unknown, but on the pitch, the winger has caught the eye in Bundesliga over four years with Bayer following his move from Genk.

The Jamaica international has made 119 league appearances for his current club, scoring 28 Bundesliga goals from out wide.

That sort of form is why Aston Villa are interested, and the report claims that with Arsenal pulling out of the race, the Midlands club are now heavy favourites to sign Bailey, potentially adding to their capture of Emi Buendia from Norwich City earlier this summer.