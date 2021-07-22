‘Arsenal legend in the making’ – These Gunners fans celebrate as club confirm new deal

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter in their masses to celebrate Emile Smith Rowe signing a new long-term deal.
Smith Rowe’s emergence was a rare positive in what was a season to forget for Arsenal last time around.
The Gunners faithful will be hoping that the ‘Croydon De Bruyne’ is able to fulfil his potential and develop into a Premier League star.
Though, there was, at least for a moment, fear that he could be fear that he could jump ship this summer and sign for Premier League counterparts Aston Villa.
MORE: Official: Arsenal star signs new long-term contract and reveals new shirt number to put an end to exit talk
The Athletic reported that Villa had placed a bid in the region of £30m for Smith Rowe earlier in the summer, but Arsenal weren’t budging.
It’s evident now why Arsenal were so against the idea of selling the 20-year-old, too, with Smith Rowe’s new long-term contract having been announced today.
As you’d expect, it’s put a beaming smile on the face of plenty of Arsenal fans, who have taken to Twitter to celebrate the news that he’ll be sticking around.
New season.
New contract.
New number.
?? @emilesmithrowe pic.twitter.com/DT13LjBD1B
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 22, 2021
I know you will do this famous number proud @emilesmithrowe ?? pic.twitter.com/Ixf3DH6gnM
— William (fan account) (@OzilThings) July 22, 2021
The league ain’t ready for The Smith.
hearing he’s gonna score a hat trick vs Villa and do a knee slide, madness incoming pic.twitter.com/rHOweNVeFV
— KS (@sheth_happens) July 22, 2021
— Mason (@afcmason3) July 22, 2021
CROYDON KDBBBBBB pic.twitter.com/iIIP91EHMB
— Nízzy. (@11Nizzy) July 22, 2021
Best signing we will make all summer.
— now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) July 22, 2021
Hyypppee ??? absolute arsenal legend in the making
— stu (@stu_goo_ner) July 22, 2021
This makes me so happy! Can’t wait to see The Smith in red & white for years to come! Such a lovely footballer to watch! ??? pic.twitter.com/Btftt6dHFN
— AlexGrace (@Alex_Grace95) July 22, 2021
Reminds me of Dennis Bergkamp the man that made me, a South African, fall deeply in love with the Arsenal of London. Go make your history young man. I admire you
— Andile Bhanqo Namntu (@Smoochie28) July 22, 2021
