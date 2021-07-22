Menu

‘Arsenal legend in the making’ – These Gunners fans celebrate as club confirm new deal

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter in their masses to celebrate Emile Smith Rowe signing a new long-term deal.

Smith Rowe’s emergence was a rare positive in what was a season to forget for Arsenal last time around.

The Gunners faithful will be hoping that the ‘Croydon De Bruyne’ is able to fulfil his potential and develop into a Premier League star.

Though, there was, at least for a moment, fear that he could be fear that he could jump ship this summer and sign for Premier League counterparts Aston Villa.

Smith Rowe Arsenal
Emile Smith Rowe celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Chelsea
The Athletic reported that Villa had placed a bid in the region of £30m for Smith Rowe earlier in the summer, but Arsenal weren’t budging.

It’s evident now why Arsenal were so against the idea of selling the 20-year-old, too, with Smith Rowe’s new long-term contract having been announced today.

As you’d expect, it’s put a beaming smile on the face of plenty of Arsenal fans, who have taken to Twitter to celebrate the news that he’ll be sticking around.

