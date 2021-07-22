‘Arsenal legend in the making’ – These Gunners fans celebrate as club confirm new deal

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter in their masses to celebrate Emile Smith Rowe signing a new long-term deal.

Smith Rowe’s emergence was a rare positive in what was a season to forget for Arsenal last time around.

The Gunners faithful will be hoping that the ‘Croydon De Bruyne’ is able to fulfil his potential and develop into a Premier League star.

Though, there was, at least for a moment, fear that he could be fear that he could jump ship this summer and sign for Premier League counterparts Aston Villa.

MORE: Official: Arsenal star signs new long-term contract and reveals new shirt number to put an end to exit talk

The Athletic reported that Villa had placed a bid in the region of £30m for Smith Rowe earlier in the summer, but Arsenal weren’t budging.

It’s evident now why Arsenal were so against the idea of selling the 20-year-old, too, with Smith Rowe’s new long-term contract having been announced today.

As you’d expect, it’s put a beaming smile on the face of plenty of Arsenal fans, who have taken to Twitter to celebrate the news that he’ll be sticking around.

I know you will do this famous number proud @emilesmithrowe ?? pic.twitter.com/Ixf3DH6gnM — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) July 22, 2021

The league ain’t ready for The Smith. hearing he’s gonna score a hat trick vs Villa and do a knee slide, madness incoming pic.twitter.com/rHOweNVeFV — KS (@sheth_happens) July 22, 2021

Best signing we will make all summer. — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) July 22, 2021

Hyypppee ??? absolute arsenal legend in the making — stu (@stu_goo_ner) July 22, 2021

This makes me so happy! Can’t wait to see The Smith in red & white for years to come! Such a lovely footballer to watch! ??? pic.twitter.com/Btftt6dHFN — AlexGrace (@Alex_Grace95) July 22, 2021

Reminds me of Dennis Bergkamp the man that made me, a South African, fall deeply in love with the Arsenal of London. Go make your history young man. I admire you — Andile Bhanqo Namntu (@Smoochie28) July 22, 2021

Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news