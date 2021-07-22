“They are a mess” – Latest transfer blunder “sums Arsenal up”, says pundit

Jamie O’Hara has absolutely ripped into Arsenal’s transfer business as they look set to try signing Aaron Ramsdale for £30million.

The Sheffield United goalkeeper has been linked as a £30m target for the Gunners this summer, which comes as a bit of a surprise after they let a perfectly good ‘keeper in the form of Emiliano Martinez leave last summer…

BREAKING: Arsenal are lining up a £30m bid for Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners have made Sheffield Utd’s keeper their top target ahead of West Brom’s Sam Johnstone. – talkSPORT understands ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/MTLc6lC5AD — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 21, 2021

Martinez ended up being a top performer for Aston Villa in the 2020/21 season, and O’Hara believes it’s madness to see Arsenal now trying to sign an inferior player in Ramsdale for more than they sold Martinez for.

See below as O’Hara absolutely destroys Arsenal’s work in the transfer market, and says the deal they really need to get done is bringing in Antonio Conte as their new manager…

? “This literally sums Arsenal up!” ???? “Letting Martinez go for £20m & signing a GK who’s not as good for £30m” ? “What are Arsenal doing? They’re a mess! £30m!? Arsenal need more!”@MrJamieOHara1 says #AFC chasing Aaron Ramsdale goes to show how badly run the club is now! pic.twitter.com/Wn5hBx0Ie1 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 22, 2021

Arsenal have had a busy start to the summer with deals for Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares, while Ben White also looks set to join next, as O’Hara mentions praising the Brighton defender as a good signing, even if he looks to be overpriced.