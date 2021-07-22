Menu

“They are a mess” – Latest transfer blunder “sums Arsenal up”, says pundit

Jamie O’Hara has absolutely ripped into Arsenal’s transfer business as they look set to try signing Aaron Ramsdale for £30million.

The Sheffield United goalkeeper has been linked as a £30m target for the Gunners this summer, which comes as a bit of a surprise after they let a perfectly good ‘keeper in the form of Emiliano Martinez leave last summer…

Martinez ended up being a top performer for Aston Villa in the 2020/21 season, and O’Hara believes it’s madness to see Arsenal now trying to sign an inferior player in Ramsdale for more than they sold Martinez for.

See below as O’Hara absolutely destroys Arsenal’s work in the transfer market, and says the deal they really need to get done is bringing in Antonio Conte as their new manager…

Arsenal have had a busy start to the summer with deals for Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares, while Ben White also looks set to join next, as O’Hara mentions praising the Brighton defender as a good signing, even if he looks to be overpriced.

  1. Whoever is in charge of GKer recruitment needs to find another career.
    Johnstone is better, bigger, younger and cheaper.
    FFS.

