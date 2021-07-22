Menu

Barcelona list eight first-team players up for sale as financial crisis deepens

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona have listed multiple players for sale in hope of rectifying their financial problems, according to Sky Sports.

Barca have been active in the transfer market, but only when presented with the opportunity to net themselves a bargain.

Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia have all been acquired for a combined cost of £0, which represents shrewd business from president Joan Laporta.

However, as is mentioned in Sky Sports’ report, the financial difficulty they found themselves in amid the coronavirus pandemic has not gone away overnight.

MORE: ‘We need a striker’ – Diego Simeone’s nod to Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann over an Atletico Madrid return

Griezmann Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann is reportedly up for sale this summer
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United star considering his options amid PSG speculation
England U18 international ‘will sign for Liverpool’ from Newcastle United
German club chief deals Chelsea blow in search for new striker, ‘he feels right at home’

As a result, the club could be forced into making several high-profile sales before the summer transfer window comes to a close in a desperate bid to raise cash.

The list of players up for sale, as per Sky Sports, reads as follows: Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite, Philippe Coutinho, Neto, Emerson, Moussa Wage and Clement Lenglet.

You imagine there’ll be several Premier League clubs with one eye on the situation at Barca, hoping they can take advantage of the situation and use it to their benefit.

Click here for more of the latest Barcelona news

More Stories Antoine Griezmann Clement Lenglet Emerson Royal Martin Braithwaite moussa wague Neto Ousmane Dembele Philippe Coutinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.