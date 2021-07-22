Barcelona list eight first-team players up for sale as financial crisis deepens

Barcelona have listed multiple players for sale in hope of rectifying their financial problems, according to Sky Sports.

Barca have been active in the transfer market, but only when presented with the opportunity to net themselves a bargain.

Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia have all been acquired for a combined cost of £0, which represents shrewd business from president Joan Laporta.

However, as is mentioned in Sky Sports’ report, the financial difficulty they found themselves in amid the coronavirus pandemic has not gone away overnight.

As a result, the club could be forced into making several high-profile sales before the summer transfer window comes to a close in a desperate bid to raise cash.

The list of players up for sale, as per Sky Sports, reads as follows: Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite, Philippe Coutinho, Neto, Emerson, Moussa Wage and Clement Lenglet.

You imagine there’ll be several Premier League clubs with one eye on the situation at Barca, hoping they can take advantage of the situation and use it to their benefit.

