Chelsea set to complete first summer signing, deal could be completed within hours, report claims

Chelsea are closing in on an agreement to sign Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Blues are in need of a third choice goalkeeper following the departure of Willy Caballero.

With there being home grown quotas in force both in the Premier League and Champions League, it makes sense for Chelsea to try and recruit a goalkeeper who has been bred and developed in England.

Bettinelli ticks that box, as well as being a free transfer following his departure from Fulham.

As per Todo Fichajes, Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Bettinelli, having concluded that he’s the right man to fill the role as the club’s third choice pick between the sticks.

The report claims that we could be a matter of hours away from an agreement being reached between Chelsea and Bettinelli over a contract, with the deal potentially being made official soon.

While he would have virtually no chance of playing first-team football at Stamford Bridge, Bettinelli would get to play on the books of the champions of Europe, as well as earning a healthy salary.

