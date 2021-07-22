Chelsea have received a huge boost in their bid to land Declan Rice on a big-money transfer this summer.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Rice for more than a year with Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia said to be keen on a move.

It emerged on Wednesday via talkSPORT that no bid or approach had been made this summer, but a fresh report from Football Insider claim there could yet be hope for Chelsea fans who want to see their club land Rice before the start of the new season.

According to the report, West Ham have not given up hope of extending the midfielder’s contract, but the club’s chiefs are aware that he has had his ‘head turned’ during the England camp at the Euros.

That information could give Chelsea the ammunition they need to pull off a move, but they will have to move quick with the report claiming West Ham are readying a ‘mega offer’ over a new contract.

Whether Rice will accept the deal remains to be seen, but it will be more tempting than ever given the Hammers are now going to be in Europe following an impressive season of last.

Rice does have strong connections with Chelsea having come through the club’s academy, but it’s no secret the Blues will prioritise a striker this summer, a venture that is also likely to cost them more than £100million.