Contact made: Chelsea ask for updates on world-class striker with view to potential transfer

Chelsea have made contact over Robert Lewandowski, having asked to be kept up to date on his future, according to Goal.

Lewandowski is in the bracket of players who needs no introduction. He’s the best striker on the planet, and it’s clear to see why European champions Chelsea are interested in signing him.

Whether prising him away from Bayern Munich is plausible is a different matter entirely, but Chelsea appear to be keeping their options open as their pursuits of alternative targets continue to stall.

As per Goal, Chelsea have reached out over Lewandowski with negotiations over signing either of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland or Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku going nowhere.

The report claims that Bayern are likely to resist any attempts from the Pole to depart, but the player himself could be tempted away from the Allianz Arena if the right proposal came along.

Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi also has a long-standing relationship with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, which could give the Blues a leg-up if they were to pursue the 32-year-old.

Of course, signing Haaland would be preferable, with the Dortmund striker being considerably younger and the flavour of the month, but Lewandowski is not a bad contingency plan, is he?

