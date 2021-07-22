Chelsea make decision over re-signing Eden Hazard from Real Madrid

Chelsea have made their decision over re-signing Eden Hazard – and it’s bad news for Real Madrid, according to Todo Fichajes.

Hazard is regarded as a hero at Stamford Bridge. He enjoyed seven glorious years with the Blues before moving on to achieve a lifetime ambition of playing for Real Madrid.

Unfortunately for the Belgian wizard, his time at the Santiago Bernabeu has been marred by injury. Hazard has encountered injury problems to a degree which he never has previously in his career.

According to Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid are prepared to cut their losses, with Florentino Perez hoping to secure a sale back to Chelsea before the end of the transfer window.

Real Madrid, just like arch-rivals Barcelona, have encountered grave financial problems of late, so getting a high-earning, low-contributing player off their books would be seen as a win.

However, as per Todo Fichajes, Chelsea are not going to re-sign the 30-year-old. It’s claimed that the club have other priorities, and as a result, will not be moving for Hazard.

Whether Real Madrid will be able to find a buyer elsewhere remains to be seen. Hazard is a world-class player when on song and it’s too early to say he’s over the hill.

It may well be worth a top club taking a punt on Hazard in hope of bringing him back to his best, but it doesn’t look as though that club is going to be former employers Chelsea.

